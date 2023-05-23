Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BXMT is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BXMT is $19.36, which is $1.35 above the current market price. The public float for BXMT is 168.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.40% of that float. The average trading volume for BXMT on May 23, 2023 was 3.24M shares.

BXMT stock's latest price update

The stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) has increased by 2.72 when compared to last closing price of 17.67.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/12/22 that KKR and Blackstone REITs to Benefit From the Credit Slowdown, Analyst Says

BXMT’s Market Performance

BXMT’s stock has risen by 4.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.89% and a quarterly drop of -17.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.71% for BXMT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.00% for the last 200 days.

BXMT Trading at 2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.52. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -14.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Nash Michael B., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $17.22 back on May 10. After this action, Nash Michael B. now owns 518,455 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $860,810 using the latest closing price.

NASSAU HENRY N, the Director of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $17.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that NASSAU HENRY N is holding 127,348 shares at $178,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.16 for the present operating margin

+91.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.10. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), the company’s capital structure generated 451.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.85. Total debt to assets is 80.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.