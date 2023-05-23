BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BKSY stock has gone up by 13.18%, with a monthly gain of 7.35% and a quarterly plunge of -20.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.61% for BlackSky Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.84% for BKSY stock, with a simple moving average of -13.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BKSY is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BKSY is $3.67, which is $2.21 above the current price. The public float for BKSY is 92.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKSY on May 23, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

The stock of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has increased by 13.18 when compared to last closing price of 1.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that This Company Wants to Turn Google Maps Into Moving Pictures

BKSY Trading at 10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares surge +8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKSY rose by +13.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2445. In addition, BlackSky Technology Inc. saw -5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKSY starting from O’Toole Brian E, who sale 75,660 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Mar 14. After this action, O’Toole Brian E now owns 2,864,450 shares of BlackSky Technology Inc., valued at $105,924 using the latest closing price.

Dubois Henry Edward, the Chief Financial Officer of BlackSky Technology Inc., sale 7,547 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Dubois Henry Edward is holding 882,775 shares at $10,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-132.44 for the present operating margin

-9.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackSky Technology Inc. stands at -114.58. Equity return is now at value -55.20, with -29.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.