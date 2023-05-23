BlackBerry Limited (BB): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BlackBerry Limited (BB) is $6.06, which is $0.08 above the current market price. The public float for BB is 569.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BB on May 23, 2023 was 5.43M shares.

The stock of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) has increased by 0.74 when compared to last closing price of 5.38.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/21/22 that BlackBerry’s Valuation Makes It More Attractive. The Stock Gets an Upgrade.

BB’s Market Performance

BlackBerry Limited (BB) has seen a 5.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 28.13% gain in the past month and a 38.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for BB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.32% for BB’s stock, with a 16.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BB Trading at 25.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +32.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB rose by +5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.73. In addition, BlackBerry Limited saw 66.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from Dickman Marjorie, who sale 28,237 shares at the price of $4.63 back on Apr 03. After this action, Dickman Marjorie now owns 35,372 shares of BlackBerry Limited, valued at $130,737 using the latest closing price.

GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH, the President of Cyber Security of BlackBerry Limited, sale 30,239 shares at $3.42 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH is holding 76,485 shares at $103,417 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.15 for the present operating margin

+49.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Limited stands at -111.89. Equity return is now at value -59.80, with -33.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BlackBerry Limited (BB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.