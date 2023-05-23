Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) is above average at 119.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BTOG is 82.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTOG on May 23, 2023 was 102.58K shares.

BTOG) stock’s latest price update

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -19.73 in relation to its previous close of 0.15. However, the company has experienced a -19.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BTOG’s Market Performance

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) has seen a -19.65% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -44.16% decline in the past month and a -58.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.95% for BTOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.04% for BTOG’s stock, with a -55.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTOG Trading at -46.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.21%, as shares sank -44.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTOG fell by -19.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1662. In addition, Bit Origin Ltd saw -32.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3149.59 for the present operating margin

-109.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Origin Ltd stands at +32.34. The total capital return value is set at -34.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.40. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.