Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) has increased by 7.55 when compared to last closing price of 37.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 17.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Right Now?

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) by analysts is $52.40, which is $11.8 above the current market price. The public float for BOH is 39.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.68% of that float. On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of BOH was 928.17K shares.

BOH’s Market Performance

The stock of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has seen a 17.54% increase in the past week, with a -16.80% drop in the past month, and a -45.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.18% for BOH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.00% for BOH stock, with a simple moving average of -42.19% for the last 200 days.

BOH Trading at -14.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -18.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOH rose by +17.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.40. In addition, Bank of Hawaii Corporation saw -47.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOH starting from Lucien Kent Thomas, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $32.29 back on May 12. After this action, Lucien Kent Thomas now owns 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, valued at $32,290 using the latest closing price.

Nichols Victor K, the Director of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, purchase 2,150 shares at $46.70 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Nichols Victor K is holding 15,137 shares at $100,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOH

Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.