aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Stock Faces 8.92% Weekly Volatility

The stock of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) has gone down by -1.57% for the week, with a 16.74% rise in the past month and a 14.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.23% for LIFE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.76% for LIFE’s stock, with a 1.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) is $21.60, which is $17.2 above the current market price. The public float for LIFE is 28.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LIFE on May 23, 2023 was 620.14K shares.

LIFE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) has surged by 2.87 when compared to previous closing price of 2.44, but the company has seen a -1.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LIFE Trading at 21.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares surge +21.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIFE fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, aTyr Pharma Inc. saw 14.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIFE starting from SCHIMMEL PAUL, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $2.25 back on May 10. After this action, SCHIMMEL PAUL now owns 313,023 shares of aTyr Pharma Inc., valued at $450,000 using the latest closing price.

Broadfoot Jill Marie, the Chief Financial Officer of aTyr Pharma Inc., sale 1,566 shares at $2.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Broadfoot Jill Marie is holding 15,460 shares at $3,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-446.79 for the present operating margin

+83.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for aTyr Pharma Inc. stands at -436.53. The total capital return value is set at -48.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.28. Equity return is now at value -52.30, with -42.50 for asset returns.

Based on aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE), the company’s capital structure generated 16.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.90. Total debt to assets is 12.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.