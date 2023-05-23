Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI): A Technical Analysis

The public float for ATAI is 150.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATAI on May 23, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.55 compared to its previous closing price of 1.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATAI’s Market Performance

ATAI’s stock has risen by 3.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.03% and a quarterly rise of 15.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.95% for Atai Life Sciences N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.12% for ATAI’s stock, with a -24.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATAI Trading at 15.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAI rose by +5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9395. In addition, Atai Life Sciences N.V. saw -24.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATAI starting from Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., which purchase 1,214,297 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Mar 29. After this action, Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. now owns 32,086,697 shares of Atai Life Sciences N.V., valued at $1,600,443 using the latest closing price.

Brand Florian purchase 70,000 shares at $1.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Brand Florian is holding 70,000 shares at $103,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61987.12 for the present operating margin

+27.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atai Life Sciences N.V. stands at -65401.29. Equity return is now at value -54.10, with -46.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.