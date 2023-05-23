Assessing the Risk and Potential of Tenable Holdings Inc.’s (TENB) Stock

In the past week, TENB stock has gone up by 5.93%, with a monthly decline of -13.55% and a quarterly plunge of -6.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.25% for Tenable Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.53% for TENB’s stock, with a 0.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TENB is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is $47.67, which is $7.16 above the current market price. The public float for TENB is 110.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% of that float. On May 23, 2023, TENB’s average trading volume was 927.51K shares.

TENB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) has jumped by 0.88 compared to previous close of 39.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/25/23 that Tenable Stock Sinks on Weak Outlook. Spending Trends Are a Concern.

TENB Trading at -4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.13. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc. saw 5.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Yoran Amit, who sale 4,817 shares at the price of $38.28 back on May 18. After this action, Yoran Amit now owns 210,130 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc., valued at $184,395 using the latest closing price.

Vintz Stephen A, the Chief Financial Officer of Tenable Holdings Inc., sale 2,794 shares at $38.28 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Vintz Stephen A is holding 196,774 shares at $106,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.54 for the present operating margin

+77.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc. stands at -13.50. The total capital return value is set at -9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.97. Equity return is now at value -35.00, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB), the company’s capital structure generated 156.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.97. Total debt to assets is 29.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.