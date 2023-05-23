Assessing the Risk and Potential of PetMed Express Inc.’s (PETS) Stock

The stock of PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) has seen a 5.68% increase in the past week, with a 3.00% gain in the past month, and a -19.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for PETS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.53% for PETS stock, with a simple moving average of -16.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) Right Now?

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PETS is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PETS is $17.33, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for PETS is 20.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.24% of that float. The average trading volume for PETS on May 23, 2023 was 409.24K shares.

PETS) stock’s latest price update

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS)’s stock price has increased by 4.15 compared to its previous closing price of 15.18. However, the company has seen a 5.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PETS Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETS rose by +5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.15. In addition, PetMed Express Inc. saw -10.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PETS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.40 for the present operating margin

+27.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for PetMed Express Inc. stands at +7.72. The total capital return value is set at 18.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.89. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 121.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.