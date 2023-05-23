ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY)’s stock price has soared by 6.07 in relation to previous closing price of 8.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) is $16.67, which is $6.41 above the current market price. The public float for SPRY is 61.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPRY on May 23, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

SPRY’s Market Performance

SPRY’s stock has seen a 16.39% increase for the week, with a 37.73% rise in the past month and a 5.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.33% for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.45% for SPRY’s stock, with a 38.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPRY Trading at 30.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.53%, as shares surge +38.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRY rose by +16.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.89. In addition, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRY starting from Shawver Laura, who sale 42,900 shares at the price of $5.31 back on May 09. After this action, Shawver Laura now owns 210,346 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $227,799 using the latest closing price.

Shawver Laura, the Director of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 57,100 shares at $6.16 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Shawver Laura is holding 210,346 shares at $351,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2698.78 for the present operating margin

+75.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2635.41. Equity return is now at value -30.70, with -29.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 51.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.