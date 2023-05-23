Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s (AAIC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) has seen a 3.91% increase in the past week, with a 2.31% gain in the past month, and a -11.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for AAIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.66% for AAIC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) is 25.83x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AAIC is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) is $5.50, which is $1.96 above the current market price. The public float for AAIC is 27.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On May 23, 2023, AAIC’s average trading volume was 63.34K shares.

AAIC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) has increased by 2.70 when compared to last closing price of 2.59.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AAIC Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAIC rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Arlington Asset Investment Corp. saw -9.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAIC starting from BERCE DANIEL E, who purchase 3,041 shares at the price of $3.30 back on Jun 24. After this action, BERCE DANIEL E now owns 65,000 shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp., valued at $10,038 using the latest closing price.

BERCE DANIEL E, the Director of Arlington Asset Investment Corp., purchase 46,959 shares at $3.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that BERCE DANIEL E is holding 61,959 shares at $149,987 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+88.37 for the present operating margin

+63.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. stands at +32.30. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.