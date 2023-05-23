Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP)’s stock price has soared by 0.28 in relation to previous closing price of 3.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Right Now?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMBP is 148.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMBP on May 23, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

AMBP’s Market Performance

AMBP stock saw a decrease of 0.28% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.55% and a quarterly a decrease of -33.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.47% for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.56% for AMBP’s stock, with a -25.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMBP Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBP rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. saw -25.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBP

Equity return is now at value 44.60, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.