Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.26 in comparison to its previous close of 2.41, however, the company has experienced a 23.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) is $6.08, which is $3.49 above the current market price. The public float for AQST is 52.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AQST on May 23, 2023 was 507.44K shares.

AQST’s Market Performance

The stock of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has seen a 23.10% increase in the past week, with a 90.07% rise in the past month, and a 231.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.42% for AQST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.16% for AQST’s stock, with a 133.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AQST Trading at 86.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.87%, as shares surge +105.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +234.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQST rose by +25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +198.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.97. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. saw 186.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQST starting from Boyd Peter E., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Jun 14. After this action, Boyd Peter E. now owns 59,532 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,050 using the latest closing price.

Barber Daniel, the Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., purchase 91,743 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Barber Daniel is holding 193,702 shares at $88,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.23 for the present operating margin

+58.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stands at -114.11. The total capital return value is set at -217.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -839.21. Equity return is now at value 30.70, with -58.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.