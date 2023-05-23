Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) has plunged by -1.32 when compared to previous closing price of 15.20, but the company has seen a -2.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Right Now?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APLE is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APLE is $18.57, which is $3.57 above the current price. The public float for APLE is 213.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APLE on May 23, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

APLE’s Market Performance

The stock of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) has seen a -2.02% decrease in the past week, with a -2.79% drop in the past month, and a -10.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for APLE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.22% for APLE stock, with a simple moving average of -6.20% for the last 200 days.

APLE Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.17. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. saw -4.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from KNIGHT GLADE M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $15.50 back on May 05. After this action, KNIGHT GLADE M now owns 568,109 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., valued at $77,496 using the latest closing price.

Rash Matthew, the SVP & Chief Legal Officer of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., purchase 648 shares at $15.40 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Rash Matthew is holding 166,131 shares at $9,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.64 for the present operating margin

+22.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE), the company’s capital structure generated 46.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.92. Total debt to assets is 31.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.