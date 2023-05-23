Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for AEHL is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AEHL is $168.00, The public float for AEHL is 4.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. The average trading volume of AEHL on May 23, 2023 was 109.38K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

AEHL) stock’s latest price update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.62 in relation to its previous close of 1.53. However, the company has experienced a 31.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AEHL’s Market Performance

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) has seen a 31.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 49.53% gain in the past month and a 73.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.57% for AEHL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.71% for AEHL’s stock, with a 86.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEHL Trading at 43.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.36%, as shares surge +49.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHL rose by +32.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1918. In addition, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited saw 166.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHL

Equity return is now at value -79.30, with -26.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.