Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) is above average at 48.58x. The 36-month beta value for VEEV is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VEEV is $205.28, which is $43.43 above than the current price. The public float for VEEV is 139.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. The average trading volume of VEEV on May 23, 2023 was 995.42K shares.

VEEV) stock’s latest price update

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV)’s stock price has dropped by -0.01 in relation to previous closing price of 165.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VEEV’s Market Performance

VEEV’s stock has fallen by -6.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.88% and a quarterly drop of -2.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Veeva Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.83% for VEEV’s stock, with a -6.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VEEV Trading at -6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -11.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV fell by -6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.51. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc. saw 2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from Chamberlain Paul Edward, who sale 160 shares at the price of $169.42 back on Mar 10. After this action, Chamberlain Paul Edward now owns 16,776 shares of Veeva Systems Inc., valued at $27,107 using the latest closing price.

Cabral Timothy S, the Director of Veeva Systems Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $180.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Cabral Timothy S is holding 83,114 shares at $1,803,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.30 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc. stands at +22.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.61. Total debt to assets is 1.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.