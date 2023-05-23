Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is above average at 25.84x. The 36-month beta value for OHI is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OHI is $30.00, which is $0.98 above than the current price. The public float for OHI is 233.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.89% of that float. The average trading volume of OHI on May 23, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

OHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has decreased by -0.68 when compared to last closing price of 29.22.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OHI’s Market Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has experienced a -2.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.52% rise in the past month, and a 5.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for OHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.61% for OHI’s stock, with a -1.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OHI Trading at 5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +9.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.41. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. saw 3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

+60.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stands at +48.38. The total capital return value is set at 4.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.88. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.53. Total debt to assets is 56.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.