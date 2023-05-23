Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OCEA is $17.00, which is $5.75 above than the current price. The public float for OCEA is 2.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.74% of that float. The average trading volume of OCEA on May 23, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

OCEA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) has jumped by 108.27 compared to previous close of 5.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 101.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OCEA’s Market Performance

OCEA’s stock has risen by 101.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 63.51% and a quarterly rise of 127.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.82% for Ocean Biomedical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 82.87% for OCEA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.19% for the last 200 days.

OCEA Trading at 72.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.03%, as shares surge +67.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCEA rose by +97.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Ocean Biomedical Inc. saw 5.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OCEA

Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.