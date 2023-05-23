Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DSEY is $8.41, which is -$0.16 below than the current price. The public float for DSEY is 313.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. The average trading volume of DSEY on May 23, 2023 was 3.39M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

DSEY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) has increased by 0.36 when compared to last closing price of 8.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DSEY’s Market Performance

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) has experienced a 0.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.08% rise in the past month, and a 45.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.48% for DSEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.46% for DSEY’s stock, with a 35.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DSEY Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.48%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSEY rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.22. In addition, Diversey Holdings Ltd. saw 95.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DSEY

Equity return is now at value -27.20, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.