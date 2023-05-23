Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL)

The 36-month beta value for BILL is also noteworthy at 1.91.

The public float for BILL is 101.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.89% of that float. The average trading volume of BILL on May 23, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

BILL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) has jumped by 5.28 compared to previous close of 94.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Bill.com Stock Sinks After a Big Earnings Beat. Customer Spending Is a Problem.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL’s stock has risen by 2.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.50% and a quarterly rise of 9.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for BILL Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.70% for BILL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.98% for the last 200 days.

BILL Trading at 24.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +30.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.81. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc. saw -8.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from JACOBS BRIAN, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $98.70 back on May 09. After this action, JACOBS BRIAN now owns 2,826 shares of BILL Holdings Inc., valued at $197,398 using the latest closing price.

Rettig John R., the CFO of BILL Holdings Inc., sale 6,008 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Rettig John R. is holding 28,866 shares at $570,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.