Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is above average at 42.40x. The 36-month beta value for APTV is also noteworthy at 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for APTV is $124.41, which is $30.37 above than the current price. The public float for APTV is 269.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. The average trading volume of APTV on May 23, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.06 in comparison to its previous close of 94.37, however, the company has experienced a 1.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Key Car-Part Supplier Slashes Earnings Forecast

APTV’s Market Performance

Aptiv PLC (APTV) has experienced a 1.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.31% drop in the past month, and a -18.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for APTV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.66% for APTV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.43% for the last 200 days.

APTV Trading at -8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.45. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw 1.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from COOPER NANCY E, who sale 669 shares at the price of $103.35 back on Apr 27. After this action, COOPER NANCY E now owns 11,515 shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $69,141 using the latest closing price.

CLARK KEVIN P, the Chairman and CEO of Aptiv PLC, sale 6,665 shares at $104.86 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that CLARK KEVIN P is holding 578,815 shares at $698,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+20.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptiv PLC stands at +3.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aptiv PLC (APTV), the company’s capital structure generated 79.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.14. Total debt to assets is 31.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Aptiv PLC (APTV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.