Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABCL is $26.33, which is $19.72 above than the current price. The public float for ABCL is 203.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.03% of that float. The average trading volume of ABCL on May 23, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ABCL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) has jumped by 13.18 compared to previous close of 5.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/17/21 that FDA’s Call on Lilly’s Covid Drug Is Lifting a Partner’s Beaten-Down Stock

ABCL’s Market Performance

ABCL’s stock has risen by 10.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.32% and a quarterly drop of -25.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.42% for AbCellera Biologics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.24% for ABCL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.02% for the last 200 days.

ABCL Trading at -4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares sank -7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCL rose by +10.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.19. In addition, AbCellera Biologics Inc. saw -34.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABCL starting from Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., who purchase 85,102 shares at the price of $10.10 back on Dec 16. After this action, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,859,493 shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc., valued at $859,249 using the latest closing price.

Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., the 10% Owner of AbCellera Biologics Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $11.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. is holding 55,844,391 shares at $2,292,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stands at +32.66. The total capital return value is set at 23.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.37. Equity return is now at value -4.10, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.67.

Conclusion

In summary, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.