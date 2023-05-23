An In-Depth Look at Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) Stock Performance

The stock of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has seen a -2.08% decrease in the past week, with a -2.47% drop in the past month, and a 3.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for YUM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.58% for YUM’s stock, with a 8.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is 31.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YUM is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is $147.65, which is $13.39 above the current market price. The public float for YUM is 277.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On May 23, 2023, YUM’s average trading volume was 1.46M shares.

YUM) stock’s latest price update

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has plunge by -2.44relation to previous closing price of 138.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.08% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/23 that Yum Brands Was Finger Lickin’ Good Enough

YUM Trading at 0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.28. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw 5.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 3,920 shares at the price of $138.90 back on May 15. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 57,325 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $544,488 using the latest closing price.

Catlett Scott, the Chief Legal &Franchise Officer of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 2,553 shares at $140.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Catlett Scott is holding 11,724 shares at $357,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum! Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.37. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with 21.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.