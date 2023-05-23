An In-Depth Look at Autolus Therapeutics plc’s (AUTL) Stock Performance

The stock of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has gone up by 26.98% for the week, with a 77.78% rise in the past month and a 63.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.08% for AUTL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 54.11% for AUTL stock, with a simple moving average of 35.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AUTL is 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AUTL is $6.63, which is $4.1 above the current price. The public float for AUTL is 158.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUTL on May 23, 2023 was 551.43K shares.

AUTL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) has increased by 8.84 when compared to last closing price of 2.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a 26.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/07/21 that Blackstone to Invest in Autolus Therapeutics

AUTL Trading at 63.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.57%, as shares surge +79.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUTL rose by +26.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, Autolus Therapeutics plc saw 68.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2707.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Autolus Therapeutics plc stands at -2402.95. The total capital return value is set at -51.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.96.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.51. Total debt to assets is 4.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.