American Well Corporation (AMWL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for American Well Corporation (AMWL) by analysts is $3.32, which is $1.09 above the current market price. The public float for AMWL is 220.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of AMWL was 1.47M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

AMWL) stock’s latest price update

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL)’s stock price has soared by 3.72 in relation to previous closing price of 2.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMWL’s Market Performance

American Well Corporation (AMWL) has experienced a 10.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.19% rise in the past month, and a -37.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.47% for AMWL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.54% for AMWL’s stock, with a -34.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMWL Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, as shares surge +3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMWL rose by +10.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, American Well Corporation saw -21.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMWL starting from Schoenberg Ido, who sale 250,610 shares at the price of $2.04 back on May 15. After this action, Schoenberg Ido now owns 1,566,299 shares of American Well Corporation, valued at $512,447 using the latest closing price.

Schoenberg Roy, the President, co-CEO of American Well Corporation, sale 233,427 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Schoenberg Roy is holding 2,426,926 shares at $477,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.12 for the present operating margin

+32.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Well Corporation stands at -97.56. The total capital return value is set at -21.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.22. Equity return is now at value -60.10, with -52.00 for asset returns.

Based on American Well Corporation (AMWL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.38. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Well Corporation (AMWL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.