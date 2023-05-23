American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) has seen a -2.70% decrease in the past week, with a -4.88% drop in the past month, and a -2.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for AWK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.63% for AWK stock, with a simple moving average of -2.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Right Now?

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) by analysts is $161.11, which is $18.05 above the current market price. The public float for AWK is 180.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of AWK was 1.15M shares.

AWK) stock’s latest price update

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.50 in relation to its previous close of 141.45. However, the company has experienced a -2.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AWK Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWK fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.06. In addition, American Water Works Company Inc. saw -5.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWK starting from Marberry Michael, who purchase 1,400 shares at the price of $142.35 back on May 18. After this action, Marberry Michael now owns 3,673 shares of American Water Works Company Inc., valued at $199,290 using the latest closing price.

Marberry Michael, the Director of American Water Works Company Inc., purchase 675 shares at $145.89 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Marberry Michael is holding 1,238 shares at $98,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.57 for the present operating margin

+40.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Water Works Company Inc. stands at +21.62. The total capital return value is set at 6.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.50. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK), the company’s capital structure generated 161.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.82. Total debt to assets is 43.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.