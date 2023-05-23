Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for AYX is also noteworthy at 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AYX is $66.13, which is $27.51 above than the current price. The public float for AYX is 60.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.94% of that float. The average trading volume of AYX on May 23, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

AYX) stock’s latest price update

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX)’s stock price has increased by 2.39 compared to its previous closing price of 38.50. However, the company has seen a 7.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AYX’s Market Performance

AYX’s stock has risen by 7.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.38% and a quarterly drop of -40.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.49% for Alteryx Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.87% for AYX’s stock, with a -26.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AYX Trading at -19.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -24.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYX rose by +7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.14. In addition, Alteryx Inc. saw -22.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYX starting from Schloss Eileen, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $65.47 back on Mar 08. After this action, Schloss Eileen now owns 6,715 shares of Alteryx Inc., valued at $294,615 using the latest closing price.

Hansen Paula, the President & CRO of Alteryx Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $44.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Hansen Paula is holding 105,793 shares at $286,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.08 for the present operating margin

+86.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alteryx Inc. stands at -37.24. The total capital return value is set at -21.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.02. Equity return is now at value -192.80, with -19.20 for asset returns.

Based on Alteryx Inc. (AYX), the company’s capital structure generated 551.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.65. Total debt to assets is 61.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 491.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.