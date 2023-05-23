Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) has jumped by 0.90 compared to previous close of 44.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Airlines Are Making Money Again, but They Can’t Keep Up With Surging Travel Demand

Is It Worth Investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is above average at 98.08x. The 36-month beta value for ALK is also noteworthy at 1.52.

The public float for ALK is 126.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.46% of that float. The average trading volume of ALK on May 23, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

ALK’s Market Performance

The stock of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has seen a 3.65% increase in the past week, with a 1.15% rise in the past month, and a -5.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for ALK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.51% for ALK’s stock, with a 0.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALK Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.44. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc. saw 4.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from THOMPSON J KENNETH, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $48.58 back on Mar 09. After this action, THOMPSON J KENNETH now owns 29,907 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc., valued at $170,017 using the latest closing price.

SCHNEIDER ANDREA L, the SVP PEOPLE of Alaska Air Group Inc., sale 1,596 shares at $50.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that SCHNEIDER ANDREA L is holding 15,747 shares at $81,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+16.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alaska Air Group Inc. stands at +0.60. The total capital return value is set at 7.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.81. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), the company’s capital structure generated 99.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.76. Total debt to assets is 24.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.