Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) has jumped by 7.17 compared to previous close of 0.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AGFY is $1.68, which is $7.28 above the current price. The public float for AGFY is 18.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGFY on May 23, 2023 was 4.55M shares.

AGFY’s Market Performance

AGFY’s stock has seen a 6.40% increase for the week, with a 3.44% rise in the past month and a -47.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.70% for Agrify Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.53% for AGFY’s stock, with a -91.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGFY Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -15.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGFY rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2123. In addition, Agrify Corporation saw -34.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGFY starting from Chang Raymond Nobu, who purchase 2,307,692 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Dec 20. After this action, Chang Raymond Nobu now owns 2,361,538 shares of Agrify Corporation, valued at $1,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Hua Guichao, the Director of Agrify Corporation, purchase 54,264 shares at $85.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Hua Guichao is holding 65,956 shares at $4,617,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.55 for the present operating margin

+6.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agrify Corporation stands at -54.24. The total capital return value is set at -40.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.22. Equity return is now at value -154.20, with -88.90 for asset returns.

Based on Agrify Corporation (AGFY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agrify Corporation (AGFY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.