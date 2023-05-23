Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) has decreased by -0.45 when compared to last closing price of 66.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Right Now?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AFL is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AFL is $70.67, which is $4.27 above the current market price. The public float for AFL is 563.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume for AFL on May 23, 2023 was 2.46M shares.

AFL’s Market Performance

AFL’s stock has seen a 0.74% increase for the week, with a 0.91% rise in the past month and a -2.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for Aflac Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.86% for AFL stock, with a simple moving average of 0.83% for the last 200 days.

AFL Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.18. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw -7.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from BEAVER STEVEN KENT, who sale 13,118 shares at the price of $66.33 back on May 12. After this action, BEAVER STEVEN KENT now owns 20,793 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $870,119 using the latest closing price.

HOWARD JUNE P, the Sr. Vice President of Aflac Incorporated, sale 8,230 shares at $67.57 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that HOWARD JUNE P is holding 119,402 shares at $556,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Incorporated stands at +21.54. The total capital return value is set at 13.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.84. Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Incorporated (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 33.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.04. Total debt to assets is 5.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.