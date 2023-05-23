ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADMA is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is $5.13, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for ADMA is 176.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.39% of that float. On May 23, 2023, ADMA’s average trading volume was 2.44M shares.

The stock of ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) has increased by 1.22 when compared to last closing price of 4.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.95% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ADMA’s Market Performance

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has experienced a -0.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.92% rise in the past month, and a 17.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for ADMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.62% for ADMA stock, with a simple moving average of 31.45% for the last 200 days.

ADMA Trading at 22.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +20.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMA fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, ADMA Biologics Inc. saw 6.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMA starting from Grossman Adam S, who purchase 14,983 shares at the price of $2.86 back on Dec 09. After this action, Grossman Adam S now owns 2,203,708 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc., valued at $42,851 using the latest closing price.

Grossman Adam S, the President and CEO of ADMA Biologics Inc., purchase 14,982 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Grossman Adam S is holding 1,143,426 shares at $42,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.69 for the present operating margin

+22.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADMA Biologics Inc. stands at -42.77. Equity return is now at value -37.20, with -14.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.