2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) by analysts is $28.17, which is $15.83 above the current market price. The public float for TSVT is 37.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.25% of that float. On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of TSVT was 895.90K shares.

TSVT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) has increased by 6.93 when compared to last closing price of 11.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TSVT’s Market Performance

TSVT’s stock has risen by 11.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 45.86% and a quarterly drop of -4.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.36% for 2seventy bio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.90% for TSVT’s stock, with a -3.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TSVT Trading at 23.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +43.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSVT rose by +11.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, 2seventy bio Inc. saw 31.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSVT starting from Baird William D III, who sale 637 shares at the price of $12.86 back on Feb 13. After this action, Baird William D III now owns 210,303 shares of 2seventy bio Inc., valued at $8,192 using the latest closing price.

Heffron Nicola, the Chief Operating Officer of 2seventy bio Inc., sale 60 shares at $14.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Heffron Nicola is holding 89,182 shares at $882 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-287.34 for the present operating margin

+58.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2seventy bio Inc. stands at -277.77. The total capital return value is set at -43.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.30. Equity return is now at value -61.00, with -29.80 for asset returns.

Based on 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT), the company’s capital structure generated 87.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.53. Total debt to assets is 41.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.