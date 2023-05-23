10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) has jumped by 3.16 compared to previous close of 55.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) is $58.50, which is $0.23 above the current market price. The public float for TXG is 90.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TXG on May 23, 2023 was 877.85K shares.

TXG’s Market Performance

TXG’s stock has seen a 6.11% increase for the week, with a 6.31% rise in the past month and a 18.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for 10x Genomics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.40% for TXG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 38.56% for the last 200 days.

TXG Trading at 9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.31. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc. saw 56.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from Saxonov Serge, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $53.35 back on May 15. After this action, Saxonov Serge now owns 895,792 shares of 10x Genomics Inc., valued at $106,702 using the latest closing price.

Mammen Mathai, the Director of 10x Genomics Inc., sale 33,000 shares at $52.82 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Mammen Mathai is holding 169,745 shares at $1,743,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.71 for the present operating margin

+76.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for 10x Genomics Inc. stands at -32.15. The total capital return value is set at -18.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.59. Equity return is now at value -22.00, with -17.30 for asset returns.

Based on 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.56. Total debt to assets is 9.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.