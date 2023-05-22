ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZVSA is 4.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.09% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of ZVSA was 1.22M shares.

ZVSA) stock’s latest price update

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA)’s stock price has soared by 14.23 in relation to previous closing price of 0.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZVSA’s Market Performance

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) has seen a -8.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -75.87% decline in the past month and a -82.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.42% for ZVSA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.72% for ZVSA’s stock, with a -92.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZVSA Trading at -69.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.71%, as shares sank -74.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVSA fell by -8.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6048. In addition, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. saw -73.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVSA

Equity return is now at value -56.30, with -40.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.