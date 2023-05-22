Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WWW is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WWW is $19.13, which is $4.44 above the current price. The public float for WWW is 76.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WWW on May 22, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

WWW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW) has plunged by -7.15 when compared to previous closing price of 15.81, but the company has seen a -6.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/21 that Wolverine Buys Sweaty Betty for $410 Million

WWW’s Market Performance

WWW’s stock has fallen by -6.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.41% and a quarterly drop of -7.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.85% for Wolverine World Wide Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.41% for WWW’s stock, with a -7.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WWW Trading at -9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -12.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWW fell by -6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.75. In addition, Wolverine World Wide Inc. saw 34.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWW starting from Long Nicholas T., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $16.13 back on Feb 24. After this action, Long Nicholas T. now owns 26,334 shares of Wolverine World Wide Inc., valued at $161,300 using the latest closing price.

BOROMISA JEFFREY M, the Director of Wolverine World Wide Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $10.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that BOROMISA JEFFREY M is holding 156,900 shares at $1,049,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.85 for the present operating margin

+39.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolverine World Wide Inc. stands at -7.04. The total capital return value is set at 7.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.11. Equity return is now at value -36.90, with -6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW), the company’s capital structure generated 421.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.82. Total debt to assets is 54.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 273.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.