WISeKey International Holding AG’s (WKEY) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) has gone up by 58.99% for the week, with a 47.44% rise in the past month and a 26.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 44.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.34% for WKEY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 48.31% for WKEY stock, with a simple moving average of 64.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WKEY is at 1.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for WKEY is $5.50, which is $6.55 above the current market price. The public float for WKEY is 4.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.72% of that float. The average trading volume for WKEY on May 22, 2023 was 567.62K shares.

WKEY) stock’s latest price update

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 50.00 in relation to its previous close of 2.30. However, the company has experienced a 58.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WKEY Trading at 54.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 44.59%, as shares surge +41.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKEY rose by +58.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, WISeKey International Holding AG saw 93.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.