WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) is $6.33, which is $5.04 above the current market price. The public float for WISA is 1.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WISA on May 22, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

WISA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) has jumped by 6.17 compared to previous close of 1.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WISA’s Market Performance

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) has experienced a -18.35% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.19% drop in the past month, and a -75.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.97% for WISA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.18% for WISA’s stock, with a -95.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WISA Trading at -27.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.01%, as shares sank -2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISA fell by -18.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2368. In addition, WiSA Technologies Inc. saw -88.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISA starting from MOYER BRETT, who sale 8,335 shares at the price of $0.11 back on Dec 16. After this action, MOYER BRETT now owns 574,189 shares of WiSA Technologies Inc., valued at $884 using the latest closing price.

Oliva George, the Chief Financial Officer of WiSA Technologies Inc., sale 3,390 shares at $0.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Oliva George is holding 261,651 shares at $359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-536.23 for the present operating margin

+11.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for WiSA Technologies Inc. stands at -479.97. The total capital return value is set at -239.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -216.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -5.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.