What Recent Market Trends Mean for Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s (GTES) Stock

In the past week, GTES stock has gone down by -11.60%, with a monthly decline of -9.80% and a quarterly plunge of -15.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for Gates Industrial Corporation plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.42% for GTES stock, with a simple moving average of -1.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) is 15.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GTES is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is $16.65, which is $4.1 above the current market price. The public float for GTES is 281.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On May 22, 2023, GTES’s average trading volume was 996.49K shares.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.17 in relation to its previous close of 11.94. However, the company has experienced a -11.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GTES Trading at -10.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTES fell by -11.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.29. In addition, Gates Industrial Corporation plc saw 4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTES starting from Neely Wilson S, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $10.84 back on Aug 30. After this action, Neely Wilson S now owns 37,103 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, valued at $32,505 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.06 for the present operating margin

+35.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gates Industrial Corporation plc stands at +6.22. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), the company’s capital structure generated 83.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.64. Total debt to assets is 36.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.