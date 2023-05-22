Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Volcon Inc. (VLCN) has gone down by -40.43% for the week, with a -47.88% drop in the past month and a -54.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.57% for VLCN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.60% for VLCN’s stock, with a -55.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) Right Now?

The public float for VLCN is 10.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On May 22, 2023, VLCN’s average trading volume was 61.13K shares.

VLCN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) has decreased by -34.96 when compared to last closing price of 1.09.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -40.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VLCN Trading at -47.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares sank -47.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLCN fell by -41.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1820. In addition, Volcon Inc. saw -29.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLCN starting from Davis Stephanie Michelle, who purchase 3,650 shares at the price of $1.35 back on May 31. After this action, Davis Stephanie Michelle now owns 3,650 shares of Volcon Inc., valued at $4,928 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Volcon Inc. (VLCN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.