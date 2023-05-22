Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) has seen a 83.19% increase in the past week, with a 62.21% gain in the past month, and a 8.97% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.94% for VIRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 69.22% for VIRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VIRX is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for VIRX is 33.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.88% of that float. The average trading volume for VIRX on May 22, 2023 was 159.79K shares.

VIRX) stock’s latest price update

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX)’s stock price has soared by 10.10 in relation to previous closing price of 1.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 83.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VIRX Trading at 50.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.29%, as shares surge +60.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRX rose by +83.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.30. In addition, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. saw 45.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRX starting from Chevallard Daniel R., who sale 3,599 shares at the price of $1.68 back on Feb 27. After this action, Chevallard Daniel R. now owns 89,023 shares of Viracta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $6,051 using the latest closing price.

Rojkjaer Lisa, the Chief Medical Officer of Viracta Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,156 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Rojkjaer Lisa is holding 48,087 shares at $3,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRX

Equity return is now at value -86.50, with -57.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.