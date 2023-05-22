Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has gone down by -4.37% for the week, with a -1.52% drop in the past month and a 8.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.50% for VIPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.96% for VIPS’s stock, with a 20.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Right Now?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is $109.67, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for VIPS is 476.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIPS on May 22, 2023 was 5.06M shares.

VIPS) stock’s latest price update

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS)’s stock price has dropped by -0.80 in relation to previous closing price of 15.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VIPS Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIPS fell by -4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.17. In addition, Vipshop Holdings Limited saw 9.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.31 for the present operating margin

+20.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vipshop Holdings Limited stands at +6.11. The total capital return value is set at 14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.52. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.04. Total debt to assets is 5.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 87.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.