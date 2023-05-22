Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, VXRT stock has gone up by 27.62%, with a monthly gain of 96.54% and a quarterly surge of 35.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.50% for Vaxart Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.28% for VXRT’s stock, with a -12.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is $5.83, which is $4.78 above the current market price. The public float for VXRT is 130.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VXRT on May 22, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

The stock of Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) has increased by 3.08 when compared to last closing price of 1.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/08/21 that Marathon Digital, Vaxart, Devon Energy: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

VXRT Trading at 64.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VXRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.56%, as shares surge +89.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VXRT rose by +27.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9734. In addition, Vaxart Inc. saw 39.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VXRT starting from Watson W. Mark, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Dec 28. After this action, Watson W. Mark now owns 20,000 shares of Vaxart Inc., valued at $15,140 using the latest closing price.

Ahmad Fuad, the Interim CFO of Vaxart Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $3.22 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Ahmad Fuad is holding 5,000 shares at $16,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VXRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103114.95 for the present operating margin

-2953.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vaxart Inc. stands at -100708.41. The total capital return value is set at -63.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.30. Equity return is now at value -92.60, with -67.30 for asset returns.

Based on Vaxart Inc. (VXRT), the company’s capital structure generated 24.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.87. Total debt to assets is 17.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 154.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.