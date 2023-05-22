V.F. Corporation (VFC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.18 in comparison to its previous close of 20.77, however, the company has experienced a -10.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that Stock Market News

Is It Worth Investing in V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is 17.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VFC is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for V.F. Corporation (VFC) is $27.34, which is $8.62 above the current market price. The public float for VFC is 387.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% of that float. On May 22, 2023, VFC’s average trading volume was 8.02M shares.

VFC’s Market Performance

VFC stock saw a decrease of -10.43% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.81% and a quarterly a decrease of -29.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for V.F. Corporation (VFC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.07% for VFC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.00% for the last 200 days.

VFC Trading at -12.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -16.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC fell by -10.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.75. In addition, V.F. Corporation saw -30.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Roberts Carol L, who purchase 7,109 shares at the price of $21.07 back on Mar 15. After this action, Roberts Carol L now owns 7,109 shares of V.F. Corporation, valued at $149,786 using the latest closing price.

CHUGG JULIANA L, the Director of V.F. Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $26.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that CHUGG JULIANA L is holding 15,000 shares at $400,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+54.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for V.F. Corporation stands at +10.25. The total capital return value is set at 16.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.71. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on V.F. Corporation (VFC), the company’s capital structure generated 192.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.82. Total debt to assets is 50.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of V.F. Corporation (VFC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.