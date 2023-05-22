Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.26 compared to its previous closing price of 24.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 40.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/10/23 that These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Upstart, Topgolf, RingCentral, Icahn Enterprises, Twilio, and More

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is $12.25, which is -$10.67 below the current market price. The public float for UPST is 69.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 32.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UPST on May 22, 2023 was 6.01M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

UPST’s Market Performance

UPST’s stock has seen a 40.63% increase for the week, with a 50.75% rise in the past month and a 25.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.29% for Upstart Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.24% for UPST’s stock, with a 17.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UPST Trading at 48.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.32%, as shares surge +53.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST rose by +40.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.16. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw 74.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Cooper Kerry Whorton, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $19.93 back on May 15. After this action, Cooper Kerry Whorton now owns 5,917 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc., valued at $39,851 using the latest closing price.

Datta Sanjay, the Chief Financial Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc., sale 3,200 shares at $13.25 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Datta Sanjay is holding 463,268 shares at $42,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Equity return is now at value -39.00, with -14.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.