United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, UAL stock has gone up by 5.46%, with a monthly gain of 5.90% and a quarterly plunge of -4.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for United Airlines Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.23% for UAL stock, with a simple moving average of 11.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is 8.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UAL is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is $63.56, which is $14.87 above the current market price. The public float for UAL is 325.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.23% of that float. On May 22, 2023, UAL’s average trading volume was 7.72M shares.

The stock price of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) has plunged by -1.23 when compared to previous closing price of 48.13, but the company has seen a 5.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/10/23 that Sustainable aviation fuel: Honeywell can help fly jets on repurposed CO2

UAL Trading at 7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAL rose by +5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.91. In addition, United Airlines Holdings Inc. saw 26.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAL starting from SHAPIRO EDWARD, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $42.59 back on Mar 15. After this action, SHAPIRO EDWARD now owns 200,000 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $1,064,648 using the latest closing price.

KENNY CHRIS, the Vice President & Controller of United Airlines Holdings Inc., sale 16,000 shares at $48.94 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that KENNY CHRIS is holding 8,132 shares at $783,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.51 for the present operating margin

+8.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at +1.64. The total capital return value is set at 5.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.79. Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), the company’s capital structure generated 540.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.40. Total debt to assets is 49.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 488.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.