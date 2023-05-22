Trading Update: Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Stock Endures 25.98% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has seen a 12.64% increase in the past week, with a -33.67% drop in the past month, and a -38.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.98% for PBTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.98% for PBTS’s stock, with a -84.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PBTS is $7.00, The public float for PBTS is 833.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume for PBTS on May 22, 2023 was 16.93M shares.

PBTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) has decreased by -9.55 when compared to last closing price of 0.07.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PBTS Trading at -27.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.65%, as shares sank -31.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS rose by +12.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0649. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -40.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-191.73 for the present operating margin

+35.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -205.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.