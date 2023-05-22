Trading Update: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Stock Endures 1.42% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has seen a 1.08% increase in the past week, with a -1.84% drop in the past month, and a -0.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for EPD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.64% for EPD’s stock, with a 2.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Right Now?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EPD is at 1.05.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for EPD is 1.47B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume for EPD on May 22, 2023 was 4.48M shares.

EPD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) has increased by 0.46 when compared to last closing price of 26.08.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EPD Trading at 0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares sank -2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.00. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw 8.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from TEAGUE AJ, who purchase 11,950 shares at the price of $25.15 back on Mar 20. After this action, TEAGUE AJ now owns 2,491,895 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $300,542 using the latest closing price.

TEAGUE AJ, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., purchase 3,985 shares at $25.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that TEAGUE AJ is holding 70,731 shares at $100,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.