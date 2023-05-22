Trading Update: Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Stock Endures 2.87% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has gone up by 3.07% for the week, with a 2.49% rise in the past month and a -6.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.87% for APO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.44% for APO stock, with a simple moving average of 5.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for APO is 328.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.93% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of APO was 2.93M shares.

APO) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.99 in relation to its previous close of 63.85. However, the company has experienced a 3.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/18/23 that Bankrupt Crypto Company Celsius Could Get New Life

APO Trading at 5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.43. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw 2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from HARRIS JOSHUA, who sale 5,487 shares at the price of $64.04 back on May 19. After this action, HARRIS JOSHUA now owns 34,799,391 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $351,387 using the latest closing price.

HARRIS JOSHUA, the of Apollo Global Management Inc., sale 40,689 shares at $63.78 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that HARRIS JOSHUA is holding 34,804,878 shares at $2,595,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.