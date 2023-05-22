Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) has decreased by -8.66 when compared to last closing price of 0.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -37.84% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for TIVC is 6.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. The average trading volume of TIVC on May 22, 2023 was 2.76M shares.

TIVC’s Market Performance

TIVC stock saw a decrease of -37.84% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.88% and a quarterly a decrease of -39.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.76% for Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.91% for TIVC’s stock, with a -87.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIVC Trading at -23.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.91%, as shares sank -14.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC fell by -38.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1411. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -81.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-548.80 for the present operating margin

+15.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc. stands at -548.70. Equity return is now at value -161.30, with -122.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.