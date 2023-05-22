Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) by analysts is $14.25, which is $2.19 above the current market price. The public float for TBPH is 50.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.32% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of TBPH was 573.39K shares.

TBPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) has increased by 2.94 when compared to last closing price of 10.89.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/21/21 that Theravance Stock Drops on Covid-19 Therapy Disappointment

TBPH’s Market Performance

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) has seen a -0.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.78% decline in the past month and a 7.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for TBPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.48% for TBPH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.34% for the last 200 days.

TBPH Trading at 1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBPH fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.14. In addition, Theravance Biopharma Inc. saw -0.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBPH starting from GRAHAM RICHARD A, who sale 2,322 shares at the price of $11.26 back on May 15. After this action, GRAHAM RICHARD A now owns 367,172 shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc., valued at $26,146 using the latest closing price.

GRAHAM RICHARD A, the SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT of Theravance Biopharma Inc., sale 2,323 shares at $11.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that GRAHAM RICHARD A is holding 369,494 shares at $27,597 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-154.09 for the present operating margin

+87.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Theravance Biopharma Inc. stands at -180.78. The total capital return value is set at -19.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.19. Equity return is now at value 371.50, with 154.30 for asset returns.

Based on Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.56. Total debt to assets is 8.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.